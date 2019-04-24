Parents jailed for homeschooling children

The communist Cuban government, in what could be retaliation for new sanctions imposed by the administration of President Donald Trump, has jailed a Christian pastor and his wife who were homeschooling their 13- and 9-year-old children, an advocacy organization reports.

It is the Home School Legal Defense Association, which has been fighting on behalf of Ramon and Adya Rigal for several years as they’ve been persecuted by Cuban officials, that reported on the latest.

“As of today, Ramón and Adya Rigal are prisoners of conscience,” revealed Mike Donnelly, the HSLDA’s senior counsel and director of Global Outreach, in an online report. “They have been jailed because their sincerely held religious convictions required that they homeschool their children – something that happens every day for two million children in the United States.”

He said, in a report titled, “Cuba Crushes Homeschooling: Jails Pastor and Wife for Years, Others Recant,” Ramon was given 2.5 years, and Adya 1.5.

The Cuban government attacks on the family, and the HSLDA’s advocacy for them, date back years, and WND reported in 2017 that the parents had been sentenced for homeschooling, but an appeals court surprisingly reversed the prison time imposed.

The couple had been convicted in May of that year.

They had been targeted for deciding to homeschool their children after they were bullied at Cuba’s public schools, and were being taught concepts that conflicted with the family’s Christian values.

At the time, WND reported there was worry that the Rigals’ fate could be affected by the president’s handling of U.S. relations with Cuba, and his demand for respect for human and religious rights.

Then last week the Trump administration pulled back several policies set up by Barack Obama that provided benefits to the communist regime.

National Security Adviser John Bolton also announced new sanctions against Venezuela and Nicaragua, describing the two, with Cuba, as “three stooges of socialism.”

Bolton outlined the changes in a speech in Florida.

The changes include restrictions on non-family travel to Cuba and capping the funds that can be sent from the U.S. to Cuba to $1,000 per family per quarter.

Bolton also revealed the expansion of prohibitions on direct financial transactions with companies related to the communist nation’s military or security services.

Bolton was not conciliatory.

“While the last administration wanted to improve relations with the tyrants in Havana, and to convince the world that they posed no threat, the Cuban regime tightened its grip and extended its tentacles,” Bolton said. “These new measures will help steer American dollars away from the Cuban regime, or its military and security services.”

The Trump administration also confirmed Cubans who fled Fidel Castro’s regime will be allowed to sue companies that have used their former property on the island.

The HSLDA has launched a campaign to publicize Cuba’s persecution of the Rigals and has set up a path for consumers to send a message to President Trump seeking his help.

Donnelly’s report revealed how, for a time after the 2017 appeals court decision vacating the prison sentences, several families were allowed to homeschool.

Other families, when the Rigals were taken into custody, decided to return their children to public schools, he explained, to avoid a similar sentence.

“Whether the [new] crackdown on homeschooling is linked to U.S. President Donald Trump and national security advisor John Bolton’s outlined steps to reimpose sanctions on Cuba is unclear,” he reported.

But he said, “This summary arrest and imprisonment of Ramón Rigal and his wife over homeschooling is exactly the kind of treatment the U.S. administration should be concerned about.”

He said the parents’ decision is “an easy decision to understand.”

“When faced with the ‘choice’ of being sentenced to prison for years, not being able to support one’s family, and having one’s children turned over to an orphanage and not being permitted to escape from the country, most parents would make the same decision.”

He noted that there had been signs of trouble, and HSLDA actually had booked flights for the Rigals to leave Cuba. The government stepped in at the last minute and forbade that.

See the family’s comments, from just before the incarceration:

“An attack on homeschooling freedom a mere 90 miles from our shores that is not acknowledged as such is an attack on the freedom of every homeschooling parent, everywhere. Join us in calling on the United States government, and other governments, to acknowledge this violation of the rights of the Rigals and these other families,” Donnelly urged.

“Even if we can’t make Cuba release the family and allow homeschooling, we can make sure that they know we are watching, and we can petition our governments to intervene and take steps to bring this case to the attention of higher authorities.”

Donnelly pointed out that Cuba has ratified a number of international treaties “that recognize certain fundamental human rights – —including the right of citizens to live according to their religious convictions and of parents to direct the education of their children. Cuba has pledged to protect these rights. Now it needs to honor this promise.”

There are a few places in the world that still crack down on homeschooling including Germany, which has never abandoned a law dating back to its Nazi era, and some Scandinavian countries, where authorities arbitrarily have taken children away from their parents over the issue, destroying the families.