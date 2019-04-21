Parents of kidnapped girls blast 'empty promises'

It’s been nearly a year since a Muslim terrorist threatened that the rest of the 276 mostly Christian schoolgirls who were abducted five years ago in Nigeria never would come home.

Now parents of many of girls who are still missing demand action by the Nigerian government, reports reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

Hamsatu Allamin, founder of the Jire Dole Network, spoke recently to mark the fifth anniversary of the kidnapping of the girls by Boko Haram terrorists from a secondary school in Chibok in northeast Nigeria.

Of the 276 abducted, about 160 have escaped or been rescued.

But more than 100 remain in the hands of the terrorists. And last year, a captured terrorist told police the rest of the girls never will return, having been “indoctrinated and married to Boko Haram fighters.”

The Daily Trust of Nigeria reported the coalition of relatives says they are tired of President Muhammadu Buhari’s “empty promises” of rescues.

Allamin said the government should be doing more.

“Today, it is exactly five years when a total of 276 schoolgirls were forcefully taken away; although some have returned, some of 112 parents and relation of the abductees still live in misery, pains and losses,” she said. “That women and girls are abducted is still a fact with no end in sight.

Ayuba Alamson of the Parents of Abducted Chibok Girls Association said the victims seem to have been forgotten.