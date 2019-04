(CBN) — After nearly two decades as a pastor, speaker, and Christian leader, Shane Pruitt has discovered some of the pervasive “lies” that too many people of faith have come to believe. And he’s on a mission to right these theological wrongs in an effort to stop misplaced beliefs from holding people back in their faith.

Pruitt, who recently released a new book titled, 9 Common Lies Christians Believe: And Why God’s Truth Is Infinitely Better, recently told “The Pure Flix Podcast” about how these common cliches and proclamations have had a negative impact on the faithful.