Pelosi's advice for Biden when it comes to women

(DAILY PRESS) – As former Vice President Joe Biden’s camp scrambles to contain any political damage over his past behavior with women, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has some words of advice: Keep your distance.

“Join the straight-arm club,” Pelosi told a breakfast hour Washington event on Tuesday.

In other words, keep your handshakes at arms’ length and don’t be touchy-feely.

“Just pretend you have a cold and I have a cold,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi, D-Calif., told the event, which was sponsored by Politico, that Biden “has to understand that in the world we are in now people’s space is important to them and what’s important is how they receive it, not necessarily how you intended it.”

Her remarks came as Biden’s aides are striking a more aggressive tone as he considers running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and faces scrutiny over his past behavior toward women.