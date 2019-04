(The Hindu) They face demand for ?1.05 crore in damages for growing Lays variety, want government to step in

Just days after multi-billion dollar conglomerate PepsiCo sued four Gujarati farmers, asking them to pay ?1.05 crore each as damages for ‘infringing its rights’ by growing the potato variety used in its Lays chips, farmers groups have launched a campaign calling for government intervention.

The case is coming up for hearing in an Ahmedabad court on Friday.