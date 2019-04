(Washington Post) Paul McDonald went outside to feed his pet deer on Wednesday morning. The Australian father never came back.

His wife, Mandi, and the couple’s 17-year-old son, Ethan, heard that something was amiss on the Moyhu property, in North East Victoria. They ventured outside and, and discovered Paul being attacked, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Ethan ran off seeking help, as Mandi tried to save her husband. The male stag, which the couple had owned for two years, shifted his attention and aggression toward her.