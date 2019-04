(STUDYFINDS) — Perhaps petting zoos are better off just being “looking” zoos. A new study finds that petting zoos may be teeming with various forms of multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacteria, putting visitors — particularly children — at risk of going home with dangerous pathogens on their skin and clothing.

Researchers from Ariel University in Israel randomly chose eight petting zoos across the country and collected samples of fecal matter and swabs of skin, fur, or feathers of 228 animals across 42 species.