(Yahoo!News) A woman posted a photo of a doll resembling former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick hanging by its neck on a truck in San Jose, California, calling the driver’s action “racist no matter the intention.”

Joanna Acevedo was at a Safeway gas station when she saw the doll hanging from the truck’s trailer hitch by a metal chain on Tuesday, NBC Los Angeles reported. She took a photo of the doll hanging by a chain and shared it on Twitter.

“Car with a lynched Colin Kaepernick Doll in San Jose, CA. And they swear Bay Area is free of hate,” she wrote.