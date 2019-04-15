Playground chat

Professional comparisons.

Two small boys met each other on the playground.

“My name is Bobby. What’s yours?” asked the first boy.

“Danny,” replied the second, “My daddy’s a mechanic. What does your daddy do for a living?” asked Bobby.

Danny replied, “My daddy’s a lawyer.”

“Honest?” asked Bobby.

“No, just the regular kind,” said Danny.

