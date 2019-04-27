Political dustup ends with city council members peeing in cups

(Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide) A bizarre showdown between Bridgeport City Councilman Ernest Newton and school board member Maria Pereira took place in the comments sections of local blog Only in Bridgeport. The two politicians, both Democrats, were hurling insults at each other and the repartee took an absurd turn when they both asked for drug tests from each other.

Both of them were arguing over a news piece about budget figures that had been posted on Only. When Pereira, in the comments section, questioned the accuracy of the numbers out of Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration, Newton asked her to “please remember to take your meds,” adding that he did not believe the Board of Education’s 2019-20 budget figures.

Pereira then fired back, on April 13, with: “Ernie, I promise I will continue to take any and all prescribed medicine. In turn, please ensure you take anything you need that may have to be swallowed, snorted, inhaled, or injected,” adding “stop taking drugs. It is killing the few remaining brain cells you have left,” while taking a shot at Newton who did a five-year prison stint after pleading guilty to a federal corruption charge.