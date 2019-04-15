Poll: Discrimination against Christians, Jews surges

Discrimination against Jews and Christians has surged in the United States in the last few years, even as reported attacks against Muslims and gays has gone down slightly.

That’s according to a new survey by Pew Research.

“The public sees widespread discrimination against several racial, ethnic and religious groups in the U.S. And while most of these views are little changed over the last several years, the share of Americans saying Jews face discrimination in the U.S. has increased substantially since late 2016,” the report said.

“Today, 64 percent of Americans say Jews face at least some discrimination – a 20-percentage-point increase from 2016; the share saying Jews face ‘a lot’ of discrimination has nearly doubled, from 13 percent to 24 percent. Democrats remain more likely than Republicans to say there is discrimination against Jews, but the shift in these views is evident in both parties.”

The report also said 50 percent of Americans believe evangelical Christians face some discrimination, up from 42 percent just a few years ago. The percentage who believe Christians face “a lot” of discrimination has gone up from 15 percent to 18 percent.

Among Muslims, 56 percent say they face a lot of discrimination, down from 57 percent. Among gays and lesbians, 42 percent say they face a lot of discrimination, down from 43 percent.

The Pew survey, conducted March 20-25 among 1,503 adults, also found that many continue to say there is at least some discrimination against blacks, Hispanics and women.

The report explained: “While overall views about discrimination against most groups in U.S. society are little changed since 2016, already wide partisan divides in many of these views have grown wider. For example, in December 2016, 57 percent of Democrats and Democratic leaners, compared with 20 percent of Republicans and Republican leaners said that blacks faced a lot of discrimination – a 37-percentage-point gap. That has increased to 50 percentage points in the current survey: 69 percent of Democrats now say blacks face a lot of discrimination, compared with 19 percent of Republicans.”

The report said that overall, Democrats believe there is much more discrimination against various groups than do Republicans.

Democrats tended to say groups such as Muslims and blacks faced more discrimination, Republicans were “about twice as likely as Democrats to say that evangelical Christians (70 percent vs. 32 percent), whites (58 percent vs. 25 percent) and men (48 percent vs. 27 percent) are subject to at least some discrimination, Pew reported.

The report said 8 percent of Democrats and 30 percent of Republicans say evangelical Christians face a lot of discrimination.

It’s just one example of the significant difference between parties in almost all categories, the report said.

“When asked about discrimination against whites, whites are more likely than blacks or Hispanics to say that there is at least some discrimination against whites in the U.S. (44 percent of whites say this compared to 29 percent of blacks and 33 percent of Hispanics). Yet while 60 percent of white Republicans say society discriminates against whites, only 24 percent of white Democrats share this view,” the report said.