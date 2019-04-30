Poll: Surge in Democrats who admit there's border crisis

The number of Democrats who believe there now is a “crisis” at the southern U.S. border – with illegal aliens pouring into the United States and lining up for public benefits – is surging, triggering a change in the way party leaders, especially those seeking its nomination for president, address the issue.

That’s the conclusion of a new Washington Post-ABC poll, which found among U.S. adults, 35 percent now believe the illegal immigration situation is a “crisis,” up from just 24 percent in January.

That opinion, among Republicans, was up from 49 percent to 56 percent, and among independents was up from 21 percent to 30 percent.

But among Democrats, whose leaders steadfastly have refused to admit it is even a problem ever since then-candidate Donald Trump campaigned on the issue in 2016, the opinion that there’s a crisis exploded from 7 percent to 24 percent.

The Trump administration has pointed to the surge in migrant families coming illegally across the border – by the tens and hundreds of thousands – as evidence the border needs to be secured.

Trump has repeatedly offered different options to obtain that security, but congressional Democrats have been refusing even to consider it. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in one statement sarcastically said she would allow $1 for the project.

That prompted the president to declare a national emergency there, and that allows him to divert appropriated funding to his needed projects.

Apprehensions by Customs and Border Protection blew past the 100,000 mark in March, the biggest monthly total in years.

The poll explains it was done April 22-25 by contacting more than 1,000 respondents on land and cell phone lines. It reports a 3.5 percent margin of error.

A plurality of 45 percent said it’s a serious problem but not quite a crisis.

According to a report by the poll sponsors, “The shifting views have altered the political calculus for Democrats, including the 20 candidates already in the race for the party’s presidential nomination, who have sought to challenge Trump’s hard-line rhetoric on immigration. Having once accused the president of falsely fanning public fears over a nonexistent crisis, Democrats have shifted to emphasizing the humanitarian challenges at the border, while still accusing Trump of demonizing immigrants and pursuing policies that have exacerbated the problems.”

Trump has argued for barricades and restrictions, saying that would send a message to those from Central America and Mexico that they would not be successful in breaking U.S. laws to enter the country.

Thirty-five percent percent of respondents approved of Trump’s handling of immigration in general, which could be considered surprisingly high given that most of the mainstream media outlets have adopted the Democrat talking points on the dispute.

There is, in fact, a divide over who deserves the blame. The poll shows 35 percent blame congressional Democrats, who have been so adamant they triggered a weeks-long government shutdown over the issue last Christmas.

Thirty-two-percent blame Trump.

Also adding to the fight are procedures for asylum, and deportations,

The Daily Wire reported on the polling, noting that Democrat leaderes like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., have flatly stated, “This emergency at the border is fake.”

But the poll reveals otherwise, the Wire noted.

“Huh. So there really is a crisis at the border, despite what Democrats and the mainstream media have been saying for months,” its commentary said.

It was a campaign issue for Trump in 2016 and will be again in 2020, the report said.

A video being assembled by the campaign features 2020 Democrats “flippantly dismissing the situation,” the report said, even as Obama era experts and media figures admit there is a crisis.

“Democrats refuse to admit there is a crisis along our southern border and are even actively campaigning on an open borders platform,” Trump campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told the Wire in an email. “President Trump has been an unmistakable leader on the issue of illegal immigration since before he took office and will not rest until our border is secured.”

In a recent article, the New York Times admitted illegal immigration has hit a “breaking point” regarding humanitarian needs.