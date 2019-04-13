Pompeo: Israeli sovereignty in Judea, Samaria no problem

(World Israel News) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN interviewer Jake Tapper on Friday that the U.S.’ new Middle East peace plan would not be negatively impacted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s campaign pledge to declare Israeli sovereignty over Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

“Do you have any concerns about the comments Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was just reelected, made right before he was reelected vowing to annex [Judea and Samaria]?” asked Tapper, adding, “Do you think that might hurt the pursuit of peace, the two-state solution proposal that Jared Kushner and others, including you, have been working so hard on?”

“I don’t,” responded Pompeo.