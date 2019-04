(Gateway Pundit) Another day, another scandal in liberal enclave Portland. Niles Lehman, a science professor at Portland State University, has been arrested and charged with 35 counts of producing child porn.

According to court records, the indictment was handed down in February, followed by the issuance of an arrest warrant, which was served on February 22nd, with his arraignment taking place that same day.

He posted $25,000 bail and was released. Apparently he is on paid administrative leave. Yes, student tuition and citizen tax dollars are still going to him.