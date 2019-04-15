Principal sorry for telling girl to remove MAGA hat

(BREITBART) — The principal of Epping High School in Epping, New Hampshire, has apologized after telling one of his students to remove her “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) hat and cover up her Trump t-shirt. The student was wearing the MAGA apparel in support of the president for the school’s “American pride day.”

Epping High School Principal Brian Ernest told student Ciretta Mackenzie to remove her MAGA hat and cover up her t-shirt that read, “Trump — Make America Great Again,” after she arrived at school wearing the MAGA apparel for “American pride day,” according to a report by Boston 25 News.