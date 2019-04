New York (AFP) – A movie produced by a Christian studio about a former employee of an organization that provides abortions who became a “pro-life” activist is proving to be a surprising box office hit.

“Unplanned,” which was released in theaters on March 29, has pulled in more than 8.6 million dollars in North America, according to Box Office Mojo.

That put the film in an unexpected fourth place for the week behind the much bigger budget pictures “Dumbo,” “Us,” and “Captain Marvel.”