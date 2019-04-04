Rand Paul blocks resolution calling for release of Mueller report

(The Hill) Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked a resolution calling for special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia probe be made public, marking the fifth time Republicans have blocked the House-passed measure.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, asked for unanimous consent on Thursday to pass the resolution, which cleared the House in a 420-0 vote earlier this year.

“What we’re talking about is basic transparency, let’s make sure the full Mueller report is released to Congress … and then let’s make sure the American people see as much of this report as possible,” Warner said from the Senate floor.