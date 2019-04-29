Real shocker

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

An elderly man suffered a massive heart attack.

The family drove wildly to get him to the emergency room.

After what seemed like a very long wait, the doctor appeared, wearing his scrubs and a long face.

Sadly, he said, “I’m afraid he is brain-dead, but his heart is still beating.”

“Oh, dear God,” cried his wife, her hands clasped against her cheeks with shock.

“We’ve never had a liberal in the family before!”

