(FOXNEWS) — Does pizza have the power to make your unborn baby pop out? A restaurant chain on the West Coast seems to think so. Skipolini’s has six locations in California and one in Nevada, all of which sell an appropriately named Prego Pizza that allegedly sends women straight into labor.

It all started in 1981 when an uncomfortably pregnant woman wandered into Skipolini’s Clayton location and jokingly demanded a pizza that would make her overdue baby head out.