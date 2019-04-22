Resurrection in faith-based films

(CBSNEWS) — There was no red carpet at Lake St Louis in Missouri, but for the filmmakers promoting a movie about the power of prayer, it’s a place that provides a reason to believe. The new movie “Breakthrough” is based on the true story of 14-year-old John Smith, who fell through the ice on Lake St. Louis and was pronounced dead. Only his mother (played by Chrissy Metz, of TV’s “This is Us”) believed not all was lost, and started to pray.

Metz said, “It’s undeniable that something miraculous happened, and that we still don’t have answers as to why or how. You can’t really deny that, literally, on the documents it states, ‘Patient died. Mother prayed. Patient came back to life.'”