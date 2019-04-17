Rotting the soul of a nation: From Denmark to America

Among the most despicable of crimes is treason. Whether committed for ideological purposes, reasons of maintaining power or for financial gain, traitors placing little value on the right of the people to play an informed role in their nation’s future, choose to influence its fate on their own. An example of just such a treasonous government has been playing out in Denmark. It bears close watching as it is a precursor of what is evolving in the U.S. today.

In Denmark, during the 20th century, a major influential political party was the Social Democrats. It had a leading role in laying the foundation for a welfare state and inviting immigrants into the country. Forming a committee during the 1980s to assess immigration’s impact, they were unhappy with the committee’s negative findings. Instead of publishing those results, party leaders chose to release a pro-immigration report, deceiving its own people about what was evolving within their borders.

There was a twofold reason for Social Democrats doing this. First, one can well imagine the dissatisfaction such a report would have triggered for the party as native Danish voters came to realize the Social Democrats’ immigration policy had been a bust – one endangering Danish society. Second, publishing a truthful report would also have caused them to lose support from among the mostly Muslim immigrants whose votes those leaders sought to obtain by deceiving the people who had entrusted them by voting them into power. Instead of tightening up on immigration, legislation was passed opening the country’s borders to anyone claiming asylum, with a false picture being painted of immigration’s “successes.”

This deceit has further been promoted by a media that either colluded with such leaders or were unwilling to undertake due diligence to inform the public. It is interesting, however, how the adage “the truth always prevails” rings true, as today Denmark is home to one of Europe’s most successful anti-mass immigration movements despite the media and politicians not doing their job.

In 1987, something happened that is being mirrored in the U.S. today. After a private Danish organization known as “Den Danske Forening” (DDF) formed to oppose immigration as it was swamping Denmark’s language and traditional lifestyle, its members became the subject of attacks both verbal – labeled as Nazis and racists – and physical – grenade and firebombs. Receiving little governmental support, DDF did the research the media failed to do and the government refused to release, proving their concerns were real. The group also brought defamation lawsuits against the media and won. It continues to do all it can now to educate voters about what they are in danger of losing due to a continuing irresponsible immigration policy.

What we see today in the U.S. is Denmark in its early stages. We have leaders of the Democratic Party who are committed to buying the votes of illegal immigrants by pressing for open borders and allowing those gaining entry to stay. We have heard Speaker Nancy Pelosi call the effort to stem the flow of illegals by building a wall “immoral.” When she makes this claim while a wall surrounds her home in California, she is hypocritical as well as immoral in making it. Clearly to her, gaining voters for her party is more important than our national security. As our elected representative, her failure to embrace that security for reasons of political power is treasonous.

Nor will Pelosi and her ilk truthfully address what impact hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants will have on our own welfare system – one already badly overburdened. Even stalwart anti-Trumpster Cher was in disbelief that Democrats were willing to take in thousands of homeless illegal immigrants when they cannot even provide for thousands of our own homeless. Politicians who embrace such a policy, refusing to consider the long-term negative impact that will eventually cause America to implode, are guilty of treason.

Guilty of treason too are our own Social Democrats who, contrary to their congressional oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” are not doing so, as free speech, the right to bear arms and other guarantees of that document are under attack. Concepts such as the Electoral College – the need for and consequences of not having were well thought out by our Founding Fathers whose focus was the smooth running and preservation of our republic – are now being criticized by party leaders failing to give such issues the full range of reflective thought ensuring our national security is not being undermined.

Meanwhile, our own media fail to play a positive role in educating the public on such matters. Rather than sponsoring an informative debate, they are in denial of their own liberal political bias that drives their issue coverage.

But what is most disturbing about events in both Denmark and the U.S. is the culprit involved – the most dangerous of criminals that threatens society as shared by Greek philosopher Marcus Tullius Cicero on treason in 42 B.C.:

“A nation can survive its fools and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and he carries his banners openly against the city.

“But the traitor moves among those within the gates freely, his sly whispers rustling through all alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.

“For the traitor appears no traitor; he speaks in the accents familiar to his victim, and he wears their face and their garments and he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men.

“He rots the soul of a nation; he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of a city; he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared. The traitor is the plague.”

Politicians who act in the interests of their political parties, dismissing national security, are rotting the soul of our nation.