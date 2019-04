(Evening Standard) Two Saudi sisters have urged Apple and Google to pull the government app Absher, which allows men to monitor and control female relatives’ travel.

Maha and Wafa al-Subaie, who are seeking asylum in Georgia, said the app helped trap girls in abusive families, controlled by Saudi’s strict male guardian system.

“It gives men control over women,” said Wafa, 25. “They have to remove it,” she added, referring to Google and Apple.

Maha, 28 and Wafa, 25 fled Saudi Arabia to for Tbilisi, Georgia via Turkey earlier this month.