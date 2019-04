(NBC) San Francisco city leaders on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to charge a toll to drive on the city’s famously crooked Lombard Street, according to the office of Supervisor Catherine Stefani.

Thousands of tourists could soon have to pay as much as $10 after the Board of Supervisors’ 11-0 vote.

City and state officials on Monday announced a bill that would give San Francisco the authority to establish a toll and reservation system for the street that winds down a steep hill, in an effort to reduce crowds and traffic congestion.