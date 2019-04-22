Schiff called out for collusion 'in plain sight' claim

(Washington Examiner) Fox News host Chris Wallace skewered House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Sunday over his insistence that there is clear evidence President Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

During a segment of “Fox News Sunday,” Wallace played Schiff a series of TV interview clips in which he made that and similar claims before the anchor reminded the lawmaker that special counsel Robert Mueller failed to find “the kind of coordination” he claims took place.

“Chris, as you know, and I wish you had played the rest of some of those clips, I went on to say that whether that collusion, that evidence of collusion rises to prove beyond reasonable doubt of the crime of conspiracy was a different question,” Schiff said. “And on that issue, Bob Mueller says something else that I’ve been saying frequently, which is the fact that you may not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal conspiracy doesn’t mean there is an absence of evidence of crime.”