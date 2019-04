(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — A Hong Kong-based company has been forced to sell its American container port after the US government raised security concerns about its parent being a Chinese state-owned shipping giant.

Orient Overseas (International), which is majority-owned by Cosco Shipping Holdings, will sell off its entire interest in Long Beach Container Terminal in California for US$1.78 billion (HK$13.97 billion) in cash, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday morning.