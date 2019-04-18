See Barr's riposte to reporter who questions his integrity

Watch AG Barr run circles around @PaulaReidCBS & get her to agree.

Reid: You face an unprecedented situation.

Barr: Is there another precedent for it?

Reid: No

Barr: So unprecedented is an accurate description, isn’t it?

Reid: Yes

In a refrain that was to be heard countless times by Democrats and media members Thursday, a CBS reporter accused Attorney General William Barr of acting as if he were President Trump’s personal attorney in his recounting of Robert Mueller’s evidence regarding the allegation of obstruction of justice.

CBS correspondent Paula Reid noted previous criticism following Barr’s summary of the report two weeks ago charging that he was defensive of Trump.

Reid said Barr had been “generous” to Trump on Thursday morning in his mention of potential instances of obstruction of justice, questioning the attorney general’s assessment that Trump faced an “unprecedented” situation and merely acted out of anger and frustration.

“What do you say to people on both sides of the aisle concerned you are trying to protect the president?” Reid asked.

Barr argued the reference to Trump’s reaction to the investigation was from the Mueller report.

“I’m not sure what your basis is for saying that I’m being generous to the president. Is there another precedent for that?” he asked

“No,” Reid replied.

“OK, so ‘unprecedented’ is an accurate description,” Barr retorted.

The attorney general cut off Reid and moved to another reporter.