Don’t expect this statistic to appear in the next report when Planned Parenthood goes to its leftist supporters in Congress seeking more taxpayer money.

At one facility, following the release of the stunning hit “Unplanned,” abortion traffic dropped by half.

At another, it was down 25 percent.

Those are just two of the early reports that reveal the impact of the movie, according to Shawn Carney, the chief of the 40 Days for Life campaign.

That organization has conducted 40-day prayer vigils in 816 cities in 56 countries around the globe. They set up volunteers – they’ve had one million participate so far in the decade plus they’ve been working – to pray around the clock for 40 days.

Their goal? Save babies, help hurting mothers and facilitate abortion industry employees to move into other jobs.

It was Carney, at the organization’s headquarters across from a Planned Parenthood in Texas, into which Planned Parenthood manager Abby Johnson arrived one day.

She had just been called to assist in an abortion and what she saw prompted her flight from that industry and to seek help from Carney.

Carney told WND in an interview he and Johnson had known each other for years, both having attended Texas A&M. When she started working at Planned Parenthood, he started with 40 Days for Life.

He recalls the day that Johnson, “distraught, completely broken,” walked into his office.

He said he immediately was worried for her, not only that she was snubbing the abortion industry’s biggest player, but for her future work.

Carney said with the release of “Unplanned,” he’s seen participation in the prayer vigils surge 30 percent.

“It’s just been a wave of enthusiasm,” he said. “People are actually going out and peacefully praying.”

He said volunteers are at Planned Parenthoods daily, and they know the traffic level. He’s still assessing all the reports that have come in, but confirmed that one operation’s traffic was down 50 percent since the movie came out. Another down one quarter.

“Absolutely fantastic,” he said.

He said Johnson actually is the 26th out of 186 abortion workers who have fled the industry since 40 Days began its work.

He praised the movemakers. “Their boldness in showing prolife activism in a positive light really took a lot of courage.”

The movie, he said, already is moving in 56 countries, and he’s anticipating the international impact.

Most people, he said, don’t realize that there have been 61 million babies lost to abortion in America alone since the Supreme Court created that right in 1973.

And the best way to defund Planned Parenthood?

Stand outside and pray that God will keep women away. No customers means no income and even Planned Parenthood, with its government subsidies annually, needs income, he said.

The trailer:

It was only days earlier that WND reported on Google’s attack on the movie.

It labeled it as “propaganda.”

Who knew that “propaganda” was a movie genre? @Google once again exposing its gross political bias. @UnplannedMovie pic.twitter.com/jOh6TlqQ7C — Kelsey Bolar (Harkness) (@kelseybolar) April 11, 2019

Kelsey Bolar took a screenshot of Google’s designation, “Drama/Propaganda,” and posted it on Twitter.

“Who knew that ‘propaganda’ was a movie genre? @Google once again exposing its gross political bias,” Bolar wrote.

The movie tells the dramatic true story of a Planned Parenthood clinic manager, Abby Johnson, who quits and becomes a pro-life activist after assisting in an abortion.

A Twitter user noted Google “fixed” the propaganda label after 12 hours.

But a blogger for the Twitter news-aggregator Twitchy said, “We’re not really sure they ‘fixed’ anything … fixing it would also be an apology but we suppose this is a start.

“The next time someone accuses you of wearing tinfoil when you point out how politically biased against Conservatives Silicon Valley is send them this story,” said Twitchy. “… It’s hard to deny your bias when you all but create a new movie genre for a movie about Planned Parenthood so people who search it might not take the movie seriously.”

WND reported “Unplanned” has succeeded despite considerable opposition. Over its opening weekend, for example, Twitter had an “error” that shut down the movie’s account and deleted 50,000 followers.

The movie also was given an “R” rating despite no nudity or violence. And networks refused to sell time and space for advertising. A company even prevented the movie from using a piece of music because of the topic.

Actress Robia Scott talked about her role in the movie:

And Matthew West created a music video for “Unplanned”:

Fox News reported Johnson now has a ministry called And Then There Were None that helps abortion workers get new jobs.