Sessions: Conservatives attacked on campuses

(Washington Examiner) Conservatives on college campuses are being increasingly attacked and harassed for holding dissenting points of view from the majority of students, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions says.

Sessions, who served nearly two years in the Trump administration before being ousted over his self-recusal from investigations about Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, told Amherst College Republicans Wednesday right-leaning students faced more disrespect than when he attended college in the 1960.

“My impression is college Republicans nationwide are having a harder time today,” said Sessions, 72.