Sex-cult case snares Hillary Clinton campaign

The stunning allegations of sexual abuse and human trafficking inside the NXIVM cult now has snared the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The Daily Mail reported actress Allison Mack recently pleaded guilty to blackmailing two women into becoming sex slaves for the cult’s leader.

“Mack, 36, sobbed as she admitted her crimes and apologized to the women who prosecutors say were exploited by Keith Raniere and the purported self-help group,” the report said.

Mack said, “Through it all, I believed that Keith Raniere’s intentions were to help people,” even as she pleaded guilty to racketeering.

Now, ZeroHedge reports U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue has asked a federal judge for permission to present new evidence in the case, including of an “illegal scheme to exceed contribution limits to a presidential primary campaign” in the “hopes of obtaining political influence to advance their own agenda.”

The filing in the U.S. District Court for New York in the case U.S. vs. Keith Ranier, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Kathy Russell, Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman states.

“At the suggestion of a political operative, who has since pleaded guilty to an unrelated New York state bribery charge also involving campaign contributions, the contributions were ‘bundled’ and presented to the candidate at a fundraising event attended by conspirators.”

Tyler Durden reported at Zerohedge: “And whose ‘presidential primary campaign’ did the group allegedly attempt to buy influence with?

“None other than Hillary Rodham Clinton, according to former NXIVM publicist-turned-whistleblower Frank Parlato, who told Big League Politics, ‘I was there, and I knew that the contributions were made by more than a dozen NXIVM members of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.”

The court filing continues: “At trial, the government intends to introduce witness testimony and documents demonstrating that in 2007, the defendants and their co-conspirators were involved in an illegal scheme to exceed contribution limits to a presidential primary campaign. Witness testimony, corroborated by documentary evidence, will demonstrate that at least 14 members of the NXIVM community, including at least five defendants and co-conspirators, made the maximum campaign donation to a primary campaign with the understand that they would be reimbursed by Bronfman or Nancy Salzman.

“A cooperating witness who attended the event will trestify that the defendants and their co-conspirators made the contributions in hopes of obtaining political influence to advance their own agenda, including targeting perceived enemies of Ranier. The government will also seek to introduce evidence of similar conduit contributions to other elected officials, as well as use of other political lobbyists in attempts to gain influence.”

Zerohedge explained, “Founded by accused pedophile Keith Raniere, NXIVM started out as a multi-level-marketing self-help business for people who wanted to ‘reach their potential’ through various courses.”

The group was run out of Arkansas in the early ’90s by then-Gov. Bill Clinton’s attorney general on charges of fraud and business deception, but “Ranier and NXIVM executives emerged a decade later only to donate $29,900 to Hillary Clinton’s 2006 president campaign.”

The New York Post said at least three cult officials are or were “invitation-only” members of the Clinton Global Initiative.

Currently, the cult is thought to have engaged in sex-slave activity involving a number of women. Pending federal charges include sex trafficking, forced labor, wire fraud conspiracy and human trafficking.

Raniere also has pleaded not guilty to counts of child porn.

The report said: “Female members … such as former Smallville actress Allison Mack, would procure women for Raniere – who required that prospective ‘slaves’ upload compromising collateral into a Dropbox account. One such recruit-turned-coach was India Oxenberg – daughter of Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg, who met with prosecutors in New York in late 2017 to present evidence against Raniere.”

Mack, at the time she pleaded guilty, said she obtained compromising information and images of two unidentified women and that she “threatened to make [those] public if they didn’t perform ‘so-called acts of love.'”