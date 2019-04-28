Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Chutzpah is a Yiddish word meaning gall, brazen nerve, effrontery, sheer guts plus arrogance.

Here’s a good example:

A little old Jewish lady sold pretzels on a street corner for 25 cents each.

Every day, a young man would leave his office building at lunchtime and as he passed the pretzel stand, he would leave her a quarter, but never take a pretzel.

This went on for more than three years, and they never spoke to each other.

One day, as the young man passed the old lady’s stand and left his quarter as usual, the pretzel lady, without blinking an eye, said:

“They’re 35 cents now!”

