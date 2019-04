(BREITBART) — The brother of Jussie Smollett has claimed that the disgraced Empire star is having “night terrors” over the hoax attack that police say he perpetrated against himself back in January.

In an op-ed for BET entitled ‘What if Jussie is Telling the Truth,’ Jojo Smollett reveals that his brother is “violently awakening from night terrors” from the supposed attack against him back in January, which Chicago Police have since confirmed was a hoax.