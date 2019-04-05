Smollett to Chicago lawsuit threat: Bring it on

Reacting to Chicago’s threat to force Jussie Smollett to pay a fine of up to $390,000 for investigating his dismissed hate-crime case, the well-known lawyer for the “Empire” actor, Mark Geragos, threatened a countersuit Friday.

“Your letter constitutes part of a course of conduct intended to harass and irreparably injure Mr. Smollett,” Geragos wrote in a letter to Edward Siskel, head of the city’s law department.

A copy was released to media Friday, USA Today reported.

Geragos said that unless the city backs off, he will make things uncomfortable for city officials. If Chicago sues, he said, he would demand the public release of the entire police investigative file on the case and would depose Democratic Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Chief Eddie Johnson.

“Mr. Smollett’s preference remains, however, that this matter be closed and that he be allowed to move on with his life,” Geragos wrote.

USA Today reported dueling rallies were held in Chicago between supporters and detractors of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s performance in the case.

Chicago police initially treated Smollett as a victim, but they found evidence he faked two hate-crimes, charging him with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly lying on a police report. A grand jury later indicted him on 16 counts of lying to police.

But just days later, Foxx’s office stunned the nation, dropping all the charges without providing details.

Smollett forfeited his $10,000 and agreed to community service but insisted he had been exonerated.

Foxx later refuted Smollett, saying he was not innocent. But offered no explanation.