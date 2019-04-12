Something for nothing? Where do I sign up?

Here’s a bit of news most of the mainstream media either ignored or glossed over: The government of Finland collapsed last month, and blame is pinned on the rising cost of universal health care.

This collapse comes less than a year after Finland killed its “universal basic income” experiment and replaced it with mandatory job training and work requirements for people on government benefits.

According to a March 10 post at Legal Insurrection:

Finland has long been touted by American socialists as the socialist Nirvana, where everything is free and everyone is happy, happy, happy. Sadly, fiscal reality hit Finland’s government as it collapsed Friday due to the rising costs of its universal health care. … Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who has been hanging his socialist mantle on the “success” of Finland’s socialist structure, may be the hardest hit. … Just a few days before Finland’s government collapsed over its inability to foot the bill for its expansive socialist experiment, Sanders took to Twitter in an attempt to shame America. … Indeed, Finland has long been a Bernie go-to for the glories of socialism. Last year, he enthusiastically gushed over Finland being the “happiest place in the world” because of all its “free” stuff. With the collapse of Finland’s government over its inability to financially support its massive socialist agenda, Bernie will undoubtedly do the same thing he always does when socialism (or communism) fails: ignore, obfuscate, and deflect. After all, for all his big, shiny promises of “free” everything for everyone, he still refuses to address how this largess will be paid for. … It’s not just Finland experiencing such problems with its socialist policies. Other Nordic countries, also touted by American socialists and communists as the model America should follow, are suffering similar economic burdens directly related to their socialist policies.

But this, among many other examples (both recent and historical) of socialism’s failure, won’t be heeded by today’s Democratic socialists. The reason? Because they’re smarter and know how to do it “right.”

These blind fools are egged on by the ignorant masses. “It’s easy to understand why people are emotionally drawn to the ideals of socialism … because it draws its fundamental motivational source from a primary compassion,” stated Jordan Peterson, professor of psychology at the University of Toronto. “People are unbelievably ignorant about history. … What young people know about 20th century history is nonexistent, especially about the history of the radical left. I mean, how would they know? They’re never taught anything about it, so why would they be concerned about it?”

To create these ignorant masses, I place the blame squarely on public education, which has created entire generations of blitheringly ignorant young people. It did this by teaching revisionist history and ignoring a) anything good about America’s economic freedoms and b) anything bad about socialism’s failures.

If kids are never taught history, if they’re brainwashed with the notion that they can get something for “nothing” – in other words, if they’re never presented with facts and reality – then of course they’ll be in favor of socialism. What sane person wouldn’t be?

“Perhaps the most disastrous failing of our educational system and the news media is that people are neither required nor encouraged to test ideas against facts,” states the great economist Walter Williams. “The promises of socialism sound wonderful and caring, but in reality, wherever it has been tried it has been a true disaster.”

Look at East Germany (compared to West Germany). North Korea (compared to South Korea). The USSR. Venezuela. Argentina. Cuba. Romania. Cambodia. I could go on and on and on. Any success stories among them?

(Incidentally, Scandinavian socialism is a myth. Prime Minister Lars Lekke Rasmussen of Denmark said: “I know that some people in the U.S. associate the Nordic model with some sort of socialism. Therefore I would like to make one thing clear. Denmark is far from a socialist planned economy. Denmark is a market economy.”)

The glorious promises of socialism have always dripped from the honeyed tongues of leaders. Hugo Chavez pledged universal health care, to make wealth more equal, overcome poverty and mandate higher wages. Lenin’s slogan was “Land to the Peasants, Peace to the Nations, Bread to the Starving.” Fidel Castro’s 1959 speech decreed “the re-establishment of all rights and freedoms, including the absolute freedom of the press, of all individual rights.” Chairman Mao Zedong announced a new policy of encouraging dissent and debate.

These are just some of the beautiful promises before economies collapsed, millions were starved, dissidents were rounded up and executed, and generations were reduced to grinding poverty.

Politicians advise us to stop obsessing over socialism’s failures and get excited about its future potential (since, of course, “this time” it will be done “right”). Maybe we could get excited about socialism if someone could show us it actually works. But they can’t offer a single example of success, globally or historically. The lack of successful examples, too, is glossed over in the media and in public education. Socialism has killed hundreds of millions of people in the 20th century alone – but Bernie and AOC think this time it will be different.

Socialism never changes. It is predicated upon the gospel of envy, the belief that people can get something for nothing, the conviction that rich people shouldn’t be rich (except for Bernie Sanders, apparently). As Winston Churchill so eloquently put it in 1948, “I do not at all wonder that British youth is in revolt against the morbid doctrine that nothing matters but the equal sharing of miseries, that what used to be called the ‘submerged tenth’ can only be rescued by bringing the other nine-tenths down to their level. …”

Economist Bryan Caplan said many leaders only pretend to care about reducing poverty. “Revolutionary socialists have been far more interested in crushing their favorite scapegoats – businesspeople and the rich – than in alleviating poverty.”

So for those ignorant souls who believe socialism is the answer to America’s problems, let me leave you with one bit of wisdom, a sound economic principle you’ll doubtless completely ignore: There’s no such thing as a free lunch.

Nothing is “free” if it costs someone else to provide, and socialism’s promises are no different.