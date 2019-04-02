'Something is weird' about dinosaur graveyard

(FOX NEWS) – For some, it’s the find of the century, but for others, it doesn’t quite add up. At least not yet anyway.

An extraordinary site discovered in North Dakota, in the US, is said to be home to a treasure trove of fossils which show a meteor impact 66 million years ago that generated a tsunami-like wave in an inland sea that killed and buried fish, mammals, insects and a dinosaur.

The devastating event created a fossilized graveyard that has preserved ancient animals and debris from the space rock that give insight into what was going on in the minutes and hours after arguably the most important mass extinction event in Earth’s history.

At least that’s the theory.

A paleontologist named Robert DePalma, a doctoral student at the University of Kansas, has been working at the site with his team since 2013. Although simplified, the above theory is how he has come to understand the life-changing site he has stumbled upon.