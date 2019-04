(CNBC) — The S&P 500 reached an all-time high on Monday, but the session’s gains were kept in check as investors braced for a busy week including a flurry of corporate earnings reports, economic data and an announcement from the Federal Reserve.

The broad index gained 0.1% to 2,943.03, breaking the previous record high set in September. Financials led the gains in the S&P 500, climbing 0.9%. Bank of New York Mellon and Citigroup were among the best performers in the sector, rising about 2% each.