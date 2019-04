(CNBC) Stocks traded slightly higher on Friday as investors weighed better-than-expected economic data against a mixed batch of quarterly earnings.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32 points. The Nasdaq Composite hovered around the flatline.

First-quarter gross domestic product was 3.2%, the Commerce Department said on Friday, topping the consensus economist estimate of 2.5%, according to Dow Jones. An increase in exports drove the increase.