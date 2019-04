(CNBC) — Stocks struggled on Wednesday as sharp losses in the health-care sector offset strong quarterly earnings results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 3.12 points to 26,449.54, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 2,900.45. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.05% lower at 7,996.08. The Nasdaq 100, which is made up of the 100 largest companies in the composite index, rose 0.3% and hit a record high.