Stocks close little changed

(CNBC) Stocks closed along the flatline on Thursday as Wall Street looked ahead to the start of the earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 14.11 points to 26,143.05 as Apple slipped 0.8%. The S&P 500 posted a marginal gain to end the day at 2,888.32 while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.2% to 7,947.36. Thursday’s session saw the lowest trading volume since Dec. 24.

J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies set to kick off the latest earnings season on Friday, which Wall Street believes will be rough. FactSet estimates first-quarter earnings for the S&P 500 fell 4.2%, which would mark the worst earnings season since 2016.