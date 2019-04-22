Supremes to decide if 'sex' can be redefined

Are bureaucrats in the U.S. government able to change federal law simply by giving the word “sex” a new definition?

That’s what’s to be decided by the Supreme Court after the justices there agreed to take up the case of a Michigan funeral home sued by a former employee – a man who ordered his employer to allow him to wear dresses at work.

Officials with the Alliance Defending Freedom on Monday confirmed the high court agreed to accept the case that had been brought by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against R. G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes and its owner, Thomas Rost.

What happened was that an employee, Anthony Stephens, abruptly decided he no longer was a he, but a she, and “she” was going to dress like a woman at work.

The business, respectful of the families it served during times of grieving, has a dress code that requires men to dress like men, so Stephens was dismissed when he refused to follow it.

He claimed discrimination and the EEOC claimed the word “sex” when Congress used it in 1964 to write the Title VII nondiscrimination protections in employment, actually was “gender identity.”

The law bans discrimination on race, religion, national origin or sex and was written with the understanding that there are two sexes, men and women, and neither should be given advantage for employment based solely on that characteristic.

The justices also agreed at the same time to review two other cases, both homosexuals fired in one case after he was accused of mismanaging finances and in the other after boasting of his homosexuality to a woman to whom he was strapped for a skydiving lesson.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit had found against the funeral homes that the government bureaucrats can, in fact, change the law through a simple redefinition of the word. That ruling came in Rost’s case when the lower court judges “redefined ‘sex’ in Title VII to conflict with the word’s well-understood meaning since the law’s enactment in 1964.”

“Neither government agencies nor the courts have authority to rewrite federal law by replacing ‘sex’ with ‘gender identity’ – a change with widespread consequences for everyone,” said John Bursch, a lawyer for the ADF. “Businesses have the right to rely on what the law is – not what government agencies want it to be – when they create and enforce employment policies. The funeral home wants to serve families mourning the loss of a loved one, but the EEOC has elevated its political goals above the interests of the grieving people that the funeral home serves.”

Back in 2016, after a district court had ruled for the funeral home, the EEOC appeal.

The ADF reported, “As explained in the petition filed with the U.S. Supreme Court in R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes v. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, ‘the Sixth Circuit’s decision undermines the primary purpose for banning discrimination based on sex – to ensure ‘equal opportunities’ for women , and ‘eliminate workplace inequalities that [have] held women back from advancing…. Employment reserved for women – like playing in the WNBA or working at a shelter for battered women… – now must be opened to males who identify as women. The same is true of sports and educational opportunities under Title IX. The Sixth Circuit’s ruling impedes women’s advancement….

“Substituting ‘gender identity’ for ‘sex’ in nondiscrimination laws also threatens freedom of conscience,” the petition continued. “Statutes interpreted that way have the effect, for instance, of forcing doctors to participate in – or employers to pay for – surgical efforts to alter sex in violation of their deeply held beliefs…. In sum, the Sixth Circuit ushered in a profound change in federal law accompanied by widespread legal and social ramifications.”

“These are important policy questions that the people have the right to decide through their elected officials,” said ADF Senior Counsel Jim Campbell. “Unelected officials – whether bureaucrats or judges – don’t have the power to make these choices for us.”

When the ADF sought Supreme Court review, nearly a year ago, it explained to the high court that “sex” means “sex,” and bureaucrats are not arbitrarily allowed to substitute “gender identity.”

“No court or federal agency has the authority to rewrite a federal statute. That power belongs solely to Congress,” said Alliance Defending Fund Senior Counsel Jim Campbell at the time. “Replacing ‘sex’ with ‘gender identity,’ as the Sixth Circuit and the EEOC have done, is a dramatic change. What it means to be male or female shifts from a biological reality based in anatomy and physiology to a subjective perception.”

ADF is defending R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes, of Detroit, Garden City and Livonia before the high court.