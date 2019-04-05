Tangled web: Clinton nemesis Peter Paul's link to Bruce Ohr

In 2001, two years before I left Judicial Watch to run for the U.S. Senate in Florida, I was contacted by a person who identified himself as Peter Paul. A former lawyer from Miami, he asked me meet him there at what was then Judicial Watch’s Southern Regional Office.

When Peter and I did meet in our offices in Biscayne Tower a few days later, he revealed to me how he had put on the Hollywood tribute to Bill Clinton in the waning days of Slick Willy’s administration. This event was in reality a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton’s 2000 U.S. Senate campaign in New York. Peter was then the head of a company called Stan Lee Media, and indeed it was he who had in effect “resurrected” Stan Lee, his partner, from the shadows of his former prominent past to later go on to again become “rich and famous.” Sadly, the legendary Stan Lee – the creator of Spiderman and many other comic book heroes –recently died, but the Peter Paul saga, as discussed below, lives on with the current spate of government Clinton-related scandals.

Peter explained that, unknown to him at the time, the money he raised for Hillary’s Senate campaign constituted illegal hard money contributions – almost $2 million dollars over the legal limit for a single donation. Peter also explained why he thought he might be the subject of ongoing federal investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Proposing that he would assist Judicial Watch and me to finally bring the Clintons to justice, Peter proposed that we represent him in defense of any potential criminal charges that might be conjured up against him. On behalf of Judicial Watch, I agreed to do so.

As evidence of his dealings with the Clintons, Peter revealed canceled checks and photos of the “First Family lovebirds” embracing him and his wife, as well as videos of their meetings and interactions. Peter also revealed that he had offered Bill millions of dollars in “financial benefits” if the then president would join his companies to promote them after he left office. To this end, Clinton willingly accepted the offer.

To make this long story short – and you can read about it in depth in my autobiography, “Whores: Why and How I Came to Fight the Establishment!” – Peter was ultimately unjustly indicted for securities and bank fraud, while – you guessed it – the Clintons skated free for their campaign finance and related crimes.

This was despite my efforts to have what was then the George W. Bush DOJ thoroughly investigate and bring criminal charges against the Clintons – with the hard evidence Peter had produced. Typically, the Deep State-infested Justice Department – comprised even today of over 97 percent Clinton/Democrat loyalist attorneys – circled the wagons for the Bonnie and Clyde of American politics and, while criminally charging Peter, looked the other way from the Clintons’ crimes.

And who at DOJ was assigned by Attorney General John Ashcroft and his head of the Criminal Division, Michael Chertoff, to investigate and then cover up the Clinton crimes Peter had revealed? None other than one Bruce Ohr, who was then head of the department’s Organized Crime Task Force.

To this end, Ohr and his DOJ/FBI agents traveled to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to interview Peter where he was arrested at the time he was indicted in the United States. Peter had a home in Brazil, since one of his other companies, Mondo English, an internet language service, was headquartered there. The interviews occurred in a dark Brazilian prison where Peter was being held pending extradition.

So much for Peter’s cooperation agreement with the corrupted DOJ. Ohr and his minions covered up the Clinton crimes, while only indicting Hillary’s finance person, David Rosen. A jury in Los Angeles ultimately acquitted Rosen because they ostensibly could not understand why he was being hung out to dry while Hillary was left untouched.

In the end, thanks in large part to Tom Fitton and other directors I had left behind at Judicial Watch having reneged on the agreement to defend Peter, he wound up being wrongly convicted and later did 10 years in prison and under house arrest.

But the other culprit in this legal outrage was Bruce Ohr, who resurfaced during today’s ongoing Fusion GPS and Steele Dossier scandal – which, with the aid of of Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie, triggered the Mueller Russian collusion “witch hunt” targeting President Donald Trump.

It is now no surprise that Ohr, who obviously was a latent Clinton loyalist at the time of Peter Paul’s indictment, remained a Clinton loyalist many years later when he and his wife played a crucial role – along with James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Rod Rosenstein and other “criminals” – in attempting a coup d’etat against the 45th president of the United States.

The past is indeed a prologue: To hear Peter, after 18 years in absentia, talk about it listen to his radio interview on "Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman."

And that is why I urge you to join Freedom Watch's Justice League and support our citizens grand juries and other hard-hitting legal actions. We just don't get documents, and we certainly do not ask our so-called government to mete out justice. We and you must do it ourselves, peacefully and legally!