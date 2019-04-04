Teen claims he's boy who vanished 8 years ago

(Washington Post) The teenager seemed agitated, his face buried under the hood of a sweatshirt, his nervous steps shuffling along the sidewalk. It was early Wednesday morning on a street corner in Newport, Kentucky. The teen paced more, seemingly with no destination, passing red-brick buildings and houses, the Cincinnati skyline stretched across the horizon to the north.

As local resident Crekasafra Night later told WCPO, when she pulled her car up to the stranger around 8 a.m., she realized the hood hid a bruised, anxious face. “Can you help me?” the teen said. “I just want to get home. Please help me.”