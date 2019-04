(CBS4) — The massive search for Sol Pais is over. She is dead from possible self-inflicted wounds, according to a law enforcement source at a command post in Clear Creek County. The FBI tweeted “THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY.”

The 18-year-old female suspect was on the run after after making threats that led to the closure of school for more than half a million students on Colorado’s Front Range Wednesday.