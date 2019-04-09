Tesla working on feature that avoids potholes

(SYRACUSE.COM) – While the state of Michigan and Tesla might still have a weird relationship, CEO Elon Musk’s words concerning a system that avoids potholes should be music to any Michigander’s ears.

When asked about future potential features on Tesla’s Autopilot system, Musk said “definitely” to the idea of one that avoids potholes to increase tire life. This question from a Tesla driver came on the heels of Electrek’s Fred Lambert posing the same one to Musk hours earlier.

While testing out the latest updates to Tesla’s Autopilot system, Lambert said he was able to keep one hand on the wheel as the vehicle “controlled the vehicle from point A to B without any input from me.” Lambert wrote that the only periods of driver intervention was to avoid sizable potholes on Quebec roads, which has a situation that sounds similar to ours in Michigan.