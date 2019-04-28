The (almost) fool-proof plan to beat Trump in 2020

(TOWNHALL) – Anybody see that rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin last night?

According to most national media sources it evidently didn’t happen.

The owners of the Resch Center didn’t take long to confirm that the arena holds 10,300 when fully configured for maximum seating, Elton John squeezed 10,414 into it in 2003, and last night President Trump set a “not even close” all-time record for attendance.

And that was just inside the arena.

People had camped outside since Thursday on the premises to be in line and get their seat.

In another rust belt state of Michigan barely a month ago Trump shattered similar all-time attendance records (inside) and the arena was forced to accommodate another ten thousand or so on the lawn outside.

A staffer for my media company who was in attendance last night confirmed similar attendance for the Wisconsin rally, sending me pictures live from the event as it unfolded.

The press doesn’t wish to report it. So they ignore it.