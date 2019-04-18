The Deathocrats

Wherefore hear the word of the LORD, ye scornful men, That rule this people which is in Jerusalem. Because ye have said, “We have made a covenant with death, And with hell, we are at agreement; When the overflowing scourge shall pass through, it shall not come unto us: For we have made lies our refuge, And under falsehood have we hid ourselves.” (Isaiah 28:14-15)

Tragically, from our human perspective, the only power we truly own is the power to destroy our own souls. Isn’t this why, in the socialist program of the Democrat Party the primordial, non-negotiable demands are all about whom we may kill with impunity – babies, the elderly and (soon and very soon) all who persist in worshiping the God of all Creation – in whose sight we are all equally responsible for respecting His gift of human life. (“America’s new motto: ‘Out of Chaos Power'”)

The key non-negotiables on the Democratic Party’s program for America’s destruction have something in common: All of them involve killing. Abortion is at the top of the list, along with those other forms of human self-slaughter euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide. Of course, all of them also contribute to spiritual and moral death, including the death of conscience – particularly in the health sector, where “doing no harm” was once the cardinal rule of professional life.

Though many fail to appreciate it, death is also the theme of the agenda of self-willed sexuality the Democrats now seek to impose by law. This agenda entails the death of liberties supposedly safeguarded by the Constitution’s First Amendment – beginning with the free exercise of religion, but with deadly implications for the freedom of speech, in all its forms, as well as the natural rights parents have to exercise, on account of their responsibility for the upbringing of their children.

In the process, it aims a death blow at the unitive heart of family life, sundering the complementarity of the distinction between male and female – a distinction expressed, but also overcome, in the conception of the child. The representation of that distinction within the individual body of all human offspring represents, in concrete form, the seed of self-aware cognition, which, as it is cultivated by the special and definitive faculty of human understanding, gives rise to individual self-consciousness.

Thus expressed in its spiritual and intellectual form, the fruit of human procreation is what we call creativity – the faculty that distinguishes, combines and recapitulates the multifarious objects in creation in ways that reflect and depend on human knowledge and intention, much as creation as a whole depends upon the knowledge and intention of the Being itself that permeates it, in every respect.

The self-willed abandonment of the natural form of procreation thus implies the abandonment of our vocation to reflect, in the conceptions and actions of our being in the creation, the Being itself that constitutes it. With that vocation, we also abandon the quality that distinguishes our humanity from ways of existing, lifeless or alive, that cannot represent the knowledge of Being itself in creation, but only being in action, without knowledge of themselves.

This train of thought suggests that humanity itself is the ultimate target of the agenda of self-willed identity that rejects the quality of Being itself responsible for our existence as a species. By striving on our own to inform it, we avoid becoming what we are meant to be – a void that, in our own perception, must engulf our existence once the bounds and limits by which God defines our distinctiveness are cast away.

It turns out to be a fatal form of madness to worship what we will be at the expense of what makes us what we are. In this respect, the Democrats’ agenda of self-willed licentiousness implies the death of all humanity. Like a mirror dissolving into dust, we surrender the capacity to reflect the Being intended (having the intention) to inform our own. Though our self-idolatry boldly presumes the death of God, the death we decree is, in fact, our own.

Like “the scornful men” who ruled Jerusalem, the ideologues who scorn the God-endowed bounds of our nature have pursued a covenant with death. They believe that the power their boundless ambition impels them to amass will save them from the scourge their lies encourage others to inflict upon themselves. It is the hellish power of death they rely on. Not Democrats, but Deathocrats is the name they thus deserve. Woe is them. For the pit they dig for others must consume them, as well, when the Truth reveals their dependence on their Creator’s self-limiting goodwill, which their self-deluded arrogance insists on rejecting.