The end of cathedral culture

(TOWNHALL) – Shortly after the tragic sight of Notre Dame Cathedral going up in flames in Paris, as crowds watched and sang “Ave Maria,” historian Victor Davis Hanson put our modern times in perspective.

He told Fox News: “it’s going to be very hard in our society to ever build a cathedral again, much less to repair them, because we don’t believe in what they represented. And it’s ironic, because we don’t like the past. We are at war with the past. We tear down monuments. We don’t build cathedrals. We erase names.”

Fox’s Laura Ingraham underlined his point with a depressing quote from Rolling Stone: “Any rebuilding should be a reflection not of an old France, or the France that never was – a non-secular, white European France – but a reflection of the France of today, a France that is currently in the making.”

What’s “in the making” is the world remade by the left, with a secular orthodoxy that’s mercilessly rigid. History is suspect. What has been called “Western civilization” is seen as white, patriarchal, superstitious and European – not “inclusive.”