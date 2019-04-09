The impact of Uncle Joe jumping in the race

News outlets have sizzled with speculation over whether or not Joe Biden will join the race for president in 2020.The bulk of such coverage seems confined to how Biden’s entry would affect the younger, so-called “progressive” forces within the Democratic Party. The other/older Democrats simply don’t want Biden as a competitor and wonder whether a (current) grand total of eight women who claim they were inappropriately touched by Biden is enough to sink his ship before it’s even launched. There’s also great wonderment over whose side the media will be on, now that a Biden entry would jerk a party that’s behaving like a drunken uncle back from the revered left to the hated ideological middle.

Let’s clear that up first. The media, it must be understood, are wallopingly pro-media, and that presumes that they favor the left side of the political spectrum – meaning that in case of a tie, the media will go with the left-most entity. Since Biden hasn’t declared yet, nor has he staked out his position on major issues, even the best of our high-powered computers could answer our entreaties with nothing better than question marks of their own.

But the media are grateful to former Vice President Joe Biden and hope he’ll keep providing exciting material for a long time. May I intrude with a report on what the Biden candidacy means to Trump voters?

Most of us accepted Biden as a sort of non-toxic Hillary. He was thought of mostly as a sort of likably bumbling “Uncle Joe” who presented no threat to a startlingly successful President Trump, whose every triumph consigned Biden to a more and more remote corner of the museum of American politics. There is, however, one school of pro-Trump voters who embrace a whole new attitude regarding Joe Biden. They fear him. They think his many negative moves, deeds, words and melodies, which would have angered the masses when they were fresh, will today come across as outmoded bullets that would have missed their target anyhow, leaving him unscathed and still viable.

Biden is the front-runner even before formally announcing his candidacy. His fundraising engines have not yet been tested and may well turn out to be formidable. That fear felt by Trump voters has nothing to do with these normal considerations like name recognition and donor success. That fear, in a way, contains some of the same sparkling isotopes that elected Donald Trump. Nobody can deny Trump was put into the White House because he represented a clear connection to an utterly new way to “do” American politics. When Trump arose, the unspeakable could be spoken, suggesting that perhaps the undoable could also now be done.

Joe Biden’s strengths may be heightened by the spreading perception that Biden represents a clear connection to “The Good Ol’ Days.” Even the most avid Obama enthusiasts have to admit that “normalcy” ended with Trump. We’ll soon find out how many Americans, like me, welcome the changes wrought by Donald Trump.

Biden supporters may outnumber us as surely as Trump supporters outnumbered enough of the “normal” voters who did the “normal” thing, namely, voting for Hillary Clinton.

A population capable of installing a Donald Trump in the White House is fully capable of installing a Joe Biden there, four years earlier than the present occupant intended.

The castle is crumbling. Nobody can be sure what the new architects will give us. So, if I were asked to introduce Joe Biden at a rally, I would say, “I’m not saying that Joe Biden is old, but if you look at that painting of The Last Supper, he’s third from the right!”

Then I’d look to see if Bernie Sanders laughed.