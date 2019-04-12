The party of white nationalism: Not the GOP

American history is replete with examples of white extremism and white nationalism. That’s an irrefutable fact.

Unfortunately, that history was long ago rewritten by the very party that rails against it now. And to call it a mere whitewashing of history is a severe understatement.

The party of white extremism, racism, bigotry and white nationalism, the Democrats, has all but erased the evils committed by the real villains, successfully offloading their turpitude onto an unsuspecting party, the Republicans, who stood for diversity, integration and tolerance.

This was on full display at a recent sham of a Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee hearing on – what else? – the threat of white supremacy in America.

Of course, as are all things in Congress today, this ‘hearing” was designed for one purpose: to get Trump – to paint him, and anyone who supports him, as nothing more than a racist white supremacist. Or, if you’re a black conservative, an Uncle Tom.

Or both, in the case of Fox Nation host and black conservative David Webb.

You may recall that CNN analyst Areva Martin accused Webb of having “white privilege” during a discussion on race, only to find out Webb is, in fact, black.

Yahoo News writes, “It was supposed to be a hearing on white supremacy and the faltering efforts of the Trump administration to quell violent expressions of white nationalism.” Of course it was.

So the Republicans on Capital Hill decide to bring forth a young rising star conservative, a black woman and Trump supporter, Candace Owens, to testify. She’s young, so I’m sure the wily veteran Democrats on the committee thought they would run rings around the 20-something witness. They were wrong. Owens fought back from word go, making Chairman Nadler look like the fool he is. Her questioning was cut short when the Dems realized they had lost.

What caused such consternation among leftists were comments made by Owens, at an event last December. “I actually don’t have any problems at all with the word ‘nationalism.’ I think that the definition gets poisoned by elitists that actually want globalism. Globalism is what I don’t want, so when you think about whenever we say nationalism, the first thing people think about, at least in America, is Hitler.” She added that, “He was a national socialist. But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine.”

And that was all the left had to hear. The Democrats on the committee were loaded for bear, claiming Owens was somehow defending Hitler.

But of course, she was not, as Owens explained. “I’d make the argument that he [Hitler] wasn’t a nationalist. He was a homicidal, psychotic maniac who was bent on world domination outside of the confines of Germany. You wouldn’t say he was a nationalist, because he wasn’t about putting Germans first. There were German Jews that he was putting into camps and murdering. He was a mass murderer.”

We on the right knew what was she was referring to – but the leftist haters are just so quick to capitalize on any gotcha moment, they often end up looking like the dull-wits they are. This time was no different.

However, just once, I would love for someone on the right, during a televised hearing like this, explain to all just who the Democrats were and, in many ways, still are. Tell America the unvarnished history of the Democratic Party – the party of the Klan, of burning crosses, of segregation, internment camps, dogs and fire hoses.

It was their progressive hero Woodrow Wilson who set back race relations decades, by re-segregated everything from the military to the mail service and every public-sector department in between. During his presidential campaign in 1912, Wilson exclaimed, “Should I become president of the United States, [Negroes] may count upon me for absolute fair dealing and for everything by which I could assist in advancing the interests of their race in the United States.”

He was lying, of course, but many blacks who had been Republicans switched parties because of Wilson’s lies. In fact, Wilson surrounded himself with like-minded racists. His postmaster general, Albert S. Burleson, claimed that his, “ultimate goal was not only to make the railway lines ‘lily white’ but to segregate all government departments,” which they did, and this led to the firing of many blacks.

I could continue for page after page through all the leftist heroes – Wilson, FDR and LBJ – all the way up to the present day Democratic Party plantation owners, who demand blind loyalty from black voters and give them nothing but lies and broken promises in return.

The right – Republicans and conservatives – began as the true party of inclusion and diversity of not only color but thought. However, somewhere along the way, their spines fell out. Now, it seems, it’s up to this newest generation of fire-brand young conservatives like Owens, Ben Shapiro and Charlie Kirk to take back that which the spineless let slip away.

Thus far, they’re doing a bang-up job.