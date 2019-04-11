The party of wrong

After thinking about the successes of that last two years of the Trump presidency, I can’t help but wonder what it is like to be a globalist Democrat. I can’t help but wonder what it must be like to be an outspoken member of the Baby Killer Party. The party of open borders and illegal-alien voter fraud. The party of dope smoking, anti-police, anti-military and anti-religious insanity. The party of high taxes, illegal-alien welfare and gun control. The party that opposes the death penalty for criminals but is the champion of abortion (murder) on demand up until and after birth. The party of global warming, global government, global religion and other frauds. The party of homosexuality, of child molesters, vagina hats and perversion. The party of “If it feels good, do it” and “There ain’t no end to doin’ good when yer spendin’ somebody else’s money.”

The party of, well, the party on the wrong side of EVERY issue! Sleep well in your selfish insanity because there is a reckoning coming, and all the illegal alien votes, all of the falsified provisional and bogus absentee ballots will not stop it. It will come from God in his righteous anger, and you will get exactly what you deserve.

Michael Pacer