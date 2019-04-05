The shocking decline of reading

Throughout its history, America had one thing of which it could be extraordinarily proud: its literacy rate. That was then. This is now.

The current statistics are grim: 14 percent of adults can’t read; only 13 percent of adults can read at a proficient level; 28 percent of adults didn’t read a book in the last year; and 50 percent of adults can’t read a book written at an eight-grade level.

In his 1984 book about American education, Samuel Blumenfeld pointed out that “[n]othing has mystified Americans more than the massive decline of literacy in the United States. Children spend more time at school and the government spends more money on education than ever before. Yet, reading ability keeps declining. What has gone wrong?”

Modern educational methods shifted to trendy and unproven teaching styles that left generations of children unable to effectively read (such as using “sight words” over phonics), yet they continue to be used in the classroom.

According to the Bureau of Education, U.S. students were at least 99 percent literate a century ago. “So apparently they knew how to teach children to read in 1910,” wrote Blumenfeld. “Also, there was no such thing as ‘functional illiteracy,’ that is, a kind of low, inadequate reading ability which is the product of faulty teaching methods in our schools. The illiteracy of 1910 was the result of some children having no schooling. Functional illiteracy is a result of the way we actually teach children to read in our schools, for our teachers today, whether they know it or not, have been deliberately trained to produce functional illiteracy.” [Emphasis added.]

Blumenfeld hints at a darker reason behind these failures. “To believe that such massive functional illiteracy is an unplanned phenomenon beyond the control of anyone is to believe that our educators with all their doctoral degrees literally don’t know what they are doing.After all, teaching children to read is no big mystery.Teachers have been doing it for the last 3,000 years, and as the U.S. government’s own statistics show they were doing it well in 1910 and up to about the 1930s when the big switch took place in teaching methods.” [Emphasis added.]

Regarding the 99 percent literacy rate, “Admittedly, these were U.S. government figures presented to the world,” reports American Thinker. “Maybe chauvinism was at play. But even if you tinker with the stats, the collapse is still catastrophic. The vast majority of children were reading and writing 100 years ago. Now, thanks to deliberate policies of our Education Establishment, we have two-thirds testing below proficient.”

It’s easy to see where the shift has gone. Screens have replaced books. “By 2016, the average 12th grader said they spent a staggering six hours a day texting, on social media and online during their free time,” notes the Conversation. “And that’s just three activities; if other digital media activities were included, that estimate would surely rise. … In 1980, 60 percent of 12th graders said they read a book, newspaper or magazine every day that wasn’t assigned for school. By 2016, only 16 percent did – a huge drop, even though the book, newspaper or magazine could be one read on a digital device. … Of course, teens are still reading. But they’re reading short texts and Instagram captions, not long-form articles that explore deep themes and require critical thinking and reflection.”

Reading, like any other skill, takes practice, so children who substitute books for screens are not likely to become avid readers. Additionally, the books being read in middle school have changed drastically in the last 100 years; here’s an interesting comparison in required reading then and now.

This is disturbing enough, but some people think the issue goes deeper. There’s another factor involved in the decline of literacy despite increased school funding: indoctrination.

Rather than spending time reading great literature, learning higher math, exploring empirical science and other worthy pursuits of education, teachers are too busy instructing their students in the latest politically correct craze. Apparently there’s hardly any classroom time left over to devote to core studies after all the PC stuff is addressed. The result is a generation of students who fall flat on their rear ends when competing on the international academic stage, but who are experts on diversity, victimhood and the hateful effects of the foundational bedrock of America (religion and capitalism).

Reading has now become yet another opportunity to expose children to twisted, horrific content. Drag Queen Story Hours are becoming popular at libraries all across the country (Houston even featured a convicted sex offender; yay for diversity!). Reading is now a mere vector for shoving whatever agenda du jour the progressive public education system supports.

Do you get what I’m saying here? Reading – for pleasure, for leisure, for understanding – has taken a backseat to indoctrination.

Students emerge from high school unable to think critically. They enter college and are spoon-fed more propaganda. “As a result of leftist indoctrination,” warns Walter Williams, “many college students graduate illiterate, innumerate and resistant to understanding.” Unsurprisingly, this is affecting our elections (there’s no other explanation for the rise of such ignorant twits as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez).

The American Thinker called this a “conspiracy against reading.” “Most Americans have been conned into not seeing that our Education Establishment (i.e., the professors in charge) must be the chief cause of illiteracy and other educational failure. … The power of our Education Establishment to maintain its destructive nonsense is frightening. These shifty people have put the leaders of the country in straitjackets, apparently. Even President Trump and Betsy DeVos cannot speak the obvious: Children should learn to read in the first grade. Anything else is unacceptable.”

However you view this decline, whether incidental or orchestrated, one thing is clear: An illiterate nation is an enslaved nation. A populace unable to think for itself unquestionably accepts whatever propaganda they’re spoon-fed. Is this what our Founding Fathers had in mind for us?

Just think of this as Reason No. 48,573 to homeschool your children. You can raise them to be readers.